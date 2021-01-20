ProVise Management Group LLC Has $8.78 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,482,000 after buying an additional 121,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,826.38.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,784.47 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,843.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,759.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,619.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

