ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 668 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.37.

Shares of ANTM opened at $323.69 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $340.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.