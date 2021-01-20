PVH Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,101 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 951% compared to the average daily volume of 200 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on PVH. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

In related news, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $945,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $34,253,932.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,181 shares of company stock valued at $41,467,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,536,000 after buying an additional 514,263 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,364,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,757 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PVH by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,429,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,247,000 after acquiring an additional 274,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PVH by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,549,000 after purchasing an additional 48,864 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,029,000 after purchasing an additional 170,735 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $97.32 on Wednesday. PVH has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

