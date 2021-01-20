Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Boosted by William Blair

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair analyst J. Garro now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $21.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1,986.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 114.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,896,000 after purchasing an additional 135,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 38.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,493 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

