Qcash (QC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $596.55 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Qcash has a market cap of $71.25 million and approximately $596.55 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Qcash token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Qcash Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “
Buying and Selling Qcash
Qcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
