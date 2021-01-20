Quantstamp Price Up 3.6% This Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $20.21 million and approximately $584,450.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00056931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.90 or 0.00513038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00041703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.26 or 0.03778576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012998 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016034 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

