RAMP Price Tops $0.22 (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. One RAMP token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $36.60 million and $11.56 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00051349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00119836 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00073993 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00256029 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,435.64 or 0.95765578 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,020,716 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

RAMP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.