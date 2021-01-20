Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Shares Gap Down to $17.09

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.09, but opened at $16.01. Rand Capital shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 1,040 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rand Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 132.01 and a quick ratio of 132.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 85.66% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 114.5%.

Rand Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

