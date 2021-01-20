Raven Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,802.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $3,802.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00051243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00120274 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00073437 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00254410 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000704 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,738.78 or 0.96142274 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,360,623,197 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.