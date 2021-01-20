Ravencoin (RVN) Hits Market Cap of $138.02 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $138.02 million and approximately $16.68 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00045085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00058643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00122111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.34 or 0.00530896 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,953,150,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

