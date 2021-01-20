Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.3% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.18. 85,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,073,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.05. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

