RChain (REV) Price Reaches $0.0188 on Top Exchanges

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. RChain has a total market cap of $9.09 million and approximately $212,513.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One RChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00058326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.27 or 0.00524195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.28 or 0.03837215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00013073 BTC.

About RChain

REV is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

