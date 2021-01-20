Rebased (REB2) Trading Up 7.9% This Week

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. Rebased has a market capitalization of $194,273.31 and $2,020.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rebased has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Rebased token can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00003690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rebased alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00050897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00073507 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00255675 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,831.07 or 0.96881679 BTC.

Rebased Token Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. Rebased’s official website is rebased.fi

Rebased Token Trading

Rebased can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rebased should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rebased using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rebased Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rebased and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.