Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) PT Raised to $30.00 at Raymond James

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.17.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $394.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 25,043 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

