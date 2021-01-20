Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Regis were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Regis by 107.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 17,052 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 446,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 83,762 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Regis by 185.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 914,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 593,572 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Regis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,119,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 37,303 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of Regis stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $310.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. Regis Co. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.63). Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.80 million. Analysts expect that Regis Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

