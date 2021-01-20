Remme Trading Up 33.1% This Week (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Remme has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $88,658.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Remme has traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar. One Remme token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00061178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.17 or 0.00536055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.97 or 0.03934961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00016515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (REM) is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Remme is remme.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

