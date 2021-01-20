Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Repay posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. Repay’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Repay by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,162,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Repay by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,567 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,012,000 after acquiring an additional 833,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Repay by 389.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,625,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $24.95. 22,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,133. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44.

Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

