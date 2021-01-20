Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for STORE Capital Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for STORE Capital in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist increased their target price on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $30.74 on Monday. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,633,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,154,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 985,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,310,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,271,000 after purchasing an additional 415,723 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 522,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 207,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,218,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

