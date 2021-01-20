Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Danone S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Danone in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Danone alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Danone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

DANOY stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.