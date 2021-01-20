Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hub Group (HUBG)

Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/13/2021 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

1/8/2021 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/6/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.55. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $924.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

