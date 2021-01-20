ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $772.20 Million

Equities analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to report $772.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $763.00 million to $781.00 million. ResMed posted sales of $736.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,281,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,275,393 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 20.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of ResMed by 4.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $214.90 on Friday. ResMed has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $224.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.