Rewardiqa (REW) Price Tops $5.25 on Top Exchanges

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $52.51 million and $387,870.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. One Rewardiqa token can now be purchased for approximately $5.25 or 0.00015001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rewardiqa Profile

REW is a token. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com

Rewardiqa Token Trading

Rewardiqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

