Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.47

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.47 and last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 1980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYTM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.04.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $1,002,114.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

