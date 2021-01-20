Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $11.11 Million Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,982 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 210,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75,803 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,413,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ICSH traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $50.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,667 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

