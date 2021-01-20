Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $2.21 Million Stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,668 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1,861.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 807.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 163,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 145,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ PKOH traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $397.15 million, a P/E ratio of -138.43 and a beta of 1.64. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $34.52.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.13 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $117,463.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $600,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

