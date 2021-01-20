Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Makes New $4.59 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,524,063. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

