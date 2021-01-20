Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 26 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 408 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Adobe by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $12.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $468.78. The company had a trading volume of 103,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,362. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $224.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $485.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.27.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,662. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

