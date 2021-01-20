Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

RIO stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.85. The company had a trading volume of 59,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,122 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,129 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

