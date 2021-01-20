Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives $61.50 Average PT from Analysts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBA shares. Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.38. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $27,823.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $303,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,821 shares of company stock worth $892,064. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

