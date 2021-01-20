Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 436 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT opened at $188.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.32.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

