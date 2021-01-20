Robert George Iv Culp Sells 1,608 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) CEO Robert George Iv Culp sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CULP traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.01. 268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.23. Culp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.52%.

CULP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 201.5% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 105,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 70,236 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Culp by 21.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Culp by 19.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Culp during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Culp during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.