Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up 2.0% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,505,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $267.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.47.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $261.00 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $267.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.47 and a 200-day moving average of $236.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $1,321,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,957 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

