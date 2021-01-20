Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.78.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $434.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of -516.83 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.85 and its 200 day moving average is $227.48. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $438.36.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $7,276,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $68,430.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,430.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Roku by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Roku by 153.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.