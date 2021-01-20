Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.48.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.64. The stock had a trading volume of 34,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,317. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 138.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 96.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,565 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1,565.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,437 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $63,897,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,280,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 643.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 576,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,789,000 after buying an additional 498,815 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

