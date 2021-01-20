Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 885,800 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,889. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $146.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,328,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,594,000 after buying an additional 80,174 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 42.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,424,000 after buying an additional 314,429 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 99.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 190,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 95,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

