Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

ROYMY has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group cut shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ROYMY opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.89. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

