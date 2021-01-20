Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

RUHN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,932. Ruhnn has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $252.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). Ruhnn had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUHN. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ruhnn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ruhnn by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Ruhnn by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 71,983 shares during the period. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ruhnn Company Profile

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

