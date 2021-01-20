Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RYAAY. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ryanair from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

Ryanair stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,615. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $118.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 12.1% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,295,000 after purchasing an additional 316,925 shares during the period. Adelphi Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,198,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,444 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 80,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 35,429 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

