S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Acquires New Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 91,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 28,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,256,000. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 65,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 564,392 shares of company stock worth $78,781,323. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.48.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

