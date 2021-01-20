S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.39. The stock had a trading volume of 889,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,944. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.72. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $92.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

