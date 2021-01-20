S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.9% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,508. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Insiders have acquired 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

HON stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.76. 2,172,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,212. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

