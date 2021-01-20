S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Invests $226,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,092,000 after acquiring an additional 443,790 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,940,000 after purchasing an additional 336,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,140,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VIG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.08. 1,581,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,545. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.