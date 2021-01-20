Sabal Trust CO Buys 13,283 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $53.73.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

