Sabal Trust CO Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 613,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,005 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.2% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 940,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,103,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $7,507,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 375,135 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,787,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $190.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

