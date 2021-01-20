Sabal Trust CO Has $356,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in American Tower were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in American Tower by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 160,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,064,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $216.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.63. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

