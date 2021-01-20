SafeCapital Market Capitalization Achieves $38,800.99 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $38,800.99 and approximately $1.43 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.68 or 0.00274055 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00011226 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014112 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

