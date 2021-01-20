Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.18

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

