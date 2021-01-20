Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Salzgitter from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

