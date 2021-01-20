Samuel Heath & Sons plc (HSM.L) (LON:HSM) Trading Up 1.3%

Samuel Heath & Sons plc (HSM.L) (LON:HSM) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 390 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 390 ($5.10). Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($5.03).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 325.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 268.80. The firm has a market cap of £9.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Samuel Heath & Sons plc (HSM.L) Company Profile (LON:HSM)

Samuel Heath & Sons plc manufactures and markets various products in the builders' hardware and bathroom field in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom products, such as thermostatic shower kits and sets; trim sets for thermostatic valves, diverters, and flow controls; concealed thermostatic showers; basin fillers, sets, taps, and mixers; bath and shower fillers and mixers; towel rings and rails; paper and tumbler holders; hooks; soap dispensers and holders; soap baskets; wall mounted toilet brushes; framed mirrors; and shower heads.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Samuel Heath & Sons plc (HSM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samuel Heath & Sons plc (HSM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.