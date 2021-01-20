Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SDVKY. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandvik from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. HSBC cut Sandvik from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandvik has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Sandvik stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12. Sandvik has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik stock. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Sandvik were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

